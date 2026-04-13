Viral photo: Hardik Pandya hypes Allu Arjun’s Raaka on field?

Hyderabad: During the MI vs RCB IPL 2026 clash on April 12, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya raised his hand with two fingers pointing upward. Cameras quickly captured the gesture, and social media erupted with claims that he was imitating the “Raaka” pose from Allu Arjun’s upcoming film directed by Atlee. Fans labelled it “Raaka Mania,” blending cricket excitement with cinema fandom.

The MOMENT of the day ❤️‍🔥#HardikPandya recreates ICONic #RAAKA POSE – the beginning of RAAKA’s mania 💥🥶 pic.twitter.com/PaWDh1WHSZ — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) April 12, 2026

Mixed Reactions

While some celebrated the crossover, others criticized it as forced promotion. Observers noted that the gesture was generic and commonly seen on the field. Pandya himself has not confirmed any link to the film. Critics compared the moment to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, where the “Thaggede Le” gesture became a cultural phenomenon naturally, without promotional pushes.

The Organic vs Manufactured Debate

Raaka’s marketing strategy has faced scrutiny. The film’s first look, released on Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday, promised to “shake social media” but received mixed responses. Many felt the werewolf-inspired design resembled earlier films like I and Shakti. This fueled perceptions that Raaka’s team is relying on calculated tie-ins rather than letting the film’s content speak for itself.

Pushpa vs Raaka

Pushpa’s success came from authentic storytelling and memorable character traits that audiences embraced organically. In contrast, Raaka’s promotional moves, including Pandya’s gesture, are seen by some as attempts to replicate that magic artificially. As one section of the document notes, “This could have been easily avoided. Tomorrow, if any cricketer does Raaka gesture, trolls will dismiss it as paid promotion.”

With a strong cast including Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, and Mrunal Thakur, and Atlee’s direction, Raaka has the star power to succeed. Instead of relying on promotional stunts, focusing on the film’s story and performances may create genuine excitement. If handled well, Raaka could evolve into a cultural event, much like Pushpa, but through organic audience connection rather than manufactured hype.