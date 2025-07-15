Mumbai: Ramayana has become a big trending topic all over the world! It all started when director Nitesh Tiwari announced a grand movie with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. The film is being made on a huge budget of Rs. 4000 crores, making it one of the most expensive movies ever made. With music by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, and high-end VFX by DNEG, this film will release in IMAX format on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in 2027.

But now, the Ramayana trend has reached Pakistan, and it’s grabbing everyone’s attention!

Ramayana Comes Alive in Karachi

In a surprising and beautiful move, a Pakistani theatre group named Mauj staged the Ramayana at the Karachi Arts Council. What made this play special was their use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to add stunning visual effects, lighting, and modern storytelling, bringing the ancient Indian epic to life in a new way.

Director Faces No Fear

The play’s director, Yoheshwar Karera, said he never felt afraid of backlash. “To me, bringing the Ramayana to life on stage is a visual treat. It shows that Pakistani society is more open-minded than people think,” he shared.

Powerful Performances and Praise

The role of Sita was played by the play’s producer Rana Kazmi, who called the project “creatively rewarding.” Critics and audiences praised the performances, costumes, live music, and the overall experience. Film critic Omair Alavi called the story “top class” and loved the visuals and energy of the cast. All the performers were Muslims, which made the play a strong symbol of unity.

Performance of Ramayan in Karachi, Pakistan pic.twitter.com/6kciamWJap — Sabahat Zakariya (@sabizak) July 13, 2025

At a time when the world often sees division, this play in Karachi shows how art and stories can unite people. From a big-budget film in India to a stage play in Pakistan, Ramayana is once again proving its power to connect hearts across borders.