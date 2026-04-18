Bollywood’s rumour mill is spinning fast again, thanks to a spicy blind item that surfaced on Reddit this week. The post talks about a “young heartthrob,” fresh from a big 2025 hit, getting unusually close to his married co-star during late-night shoots of an upcoming action film. It mentions secret van meetings, deleted social media stories, and “script discussions” going on till 4 AM enough to grab everyone’s attention.

Late Nights and Growing Speculation

The blind also claims that the actor’s wife is not happy. As per the gossip, she has made surprise visits to the shoot location, which has only added more drama to the story. No names are mentioned, but that has not stopped social media users from guessing and building their own theories around it.

Varun Dhawan–Pooja Hegde Videos Go Viral

At the same time, videos of Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde from the shoot of their upcoming film “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai” are going viral online. The clips show the two actors sharing fun and friendly moments on set. Their easy chemistry has caught fans’ attention, and many are now linking these videos to the blind gossip, even without any clear proof.

Varun and Pooja were even spotted watching Mumbai India’s IPL match recently.

Leaked clips 🚨



Makers should be careful especially while shooting the intimate scenes with the actors ⚠️



Leaked video of #VarunDhawan & #PoojaHegde on a song shoot. pic.twitter.com/jRBQMXFfrt — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) April 16, 2026

Wild rumours linking Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt have also started doing the rounds. Speculation is rife that the chatter could be connected to their upcoming film Love and War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

While fans and social media users continue to draw their own conclusions, it is important to note that these remain purely unverified rumours. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the actors or the makers regarding any such claims.

Rumours vs Reality

It is important to remember that blind items are often based on half information. They are designed to create curiosity and keep people guessing. In Bollywood, actors spending long hours together on shoots is very normal, and friendly bonding is often misunderstood.

Only Time Will Tell

For now, this remains just gossip and speculation. Whether there is any truth behind these whispers or it is simply another case of overthinking by fans, no one really knows. In the world of cinema, stories off-screen can sometimes feel more dramatic than the films themselves and only time will tell what the real story is.