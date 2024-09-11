Viral: Salman Khan’s rare watch worth Rs 42 crore trends online

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a well-known passion for luxury watches. Over the years, he has built an impressive collection of some of the rarest and most expensive timepieces in the world — from limited-edition models to vintage classics. Whenever he steps out in the city for any event or shoot, his watch grabs attention.

And now, a video of Salman Khan has taken social media by storm, showcasing the actor wearing one of the most expensive watches in the world. In the clip, Salman is seen with renowned watchmaker Jacob Arabo, who personally helps him wear the extravagant Jacob & Co Billionaire III watch, adorned with hundreds of sparkling diamonds.

The video, shared by Arabo on his Instagram, was captioned, “I never let anyone try on my Billionaire, but for Salman Khan I made an exception.” The watch, priced at a staggering Rs 41.98 crore, boasts 714 white diamonds, making it a true masterpiece of luxury.

Earlier, Salman was spotted flaunting another high-end timepiece, the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon Rose Gold watch from the same brand, valued at Rs 3.2 crore, at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities.

On the professional front, Salman is currently filming Sikander, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The film, featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, is set for an Eid 2025 release.