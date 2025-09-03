Hyderabad: Sreeleela has quickly become one of the top stars in Tollywood with back-to-back hit films. In a short time, she has gained huge attention with movies like Bhagavanth Kesari, Guntur Kaaram, Extra Ordinary Man, and Dhamaka. Her fame spread across India after her appearance in the popular song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule. Now, the actress is once again in the news for her Ganesh Chaturthi visit.

Prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

During the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Sreeleela visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai. Videos of her appearance went viral on social media, showing her simple yet graceful look.

She wore a peach salwar suit with a matching dupatta, styled her hair in a ponytail, and paired the outfit with jhumka earrings. She smiled warmly at the paparazzi, posed for pictures with fans, and joined everyone in chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” before leaving in her car.

Many Bollywood celebrities also visited Lalbaugcha Raja this year. Among them were Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Avneet Kaur, and Anil Kapoor.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Sreeleela will soon make her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s musical romantic film. The movie was earlier planned for Diwali 2025, but the release has now been delayed. She also has South films like Mass Jathara, Parasakthi, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh lined up.