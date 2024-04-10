Viral video: Aryan Khan gets a kiss from girlfriend Larissa?

Mumbai: A video of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and Brazilian model-turned-actress Larissa Bonesi has set the internet abuzz. The two were spotted together at a party in Mumbai, and fans are speculating about their relationship status.

The Viral Video

An internet user took to Reddit to share a video from the Martin Garrix afterparty. Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi, who is rumored to be his girlfriend, can be seen in the footage. Aryan looks stylish in a white t-shirt, while Larissa also wears white but teams her strappy crop top with jeans – both appear as they party together.

In the video, Aryan is shown chatting with friends. When the camera turns to him, he gives a cute smile – a rare sight. Larissa stands in the background smiling; later, she does a joyful dance in the clip, sending a flying kiss towards the camera.

Netizen reactions

When a video clip from Martin Garrix’s birthday bash showing Aryan Khan with Larissa Bonesi came out, online viewers hurried to the comments section to express their thoughts. Some said that seeing Aryan smile was unusual and might be taken as proof he is dating Larissa Bonesi; one person even posted a picture of him and the model’s mother together!

Who Is Larissa Bonesi?

Ever since speculation surfaced about her ties to Aryan Khan, Larissa Bonesi has become a major talking point among Shah Rukh Khan fans. The model-actress is certainly making a name for herself in Telugu and Hindi showbiz: remember her as one of the dancers in the Akshay Kumar-John Abraham hit ‘Subah Hone Na De’ from Desi Boyz? Or for having a small part in Saif Ali Khan’s Go Goa Gone?

As a model, Larissa has graced advertisement campaigns for brands like Olay, Lancome, and Levi’s. Her versatility and striking looks have caught the attention of many.

Aryan’s Ventures

Aryan Khan is gearing up for his directorial debut series, Stardom. He has also joined forces with Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva to create a luxury lifestyle collective called SLAB. As part of this brand, Aryan launched the fashion line D’yavol X.