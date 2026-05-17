Viral video: Did Salman Khan take a dig At Dhurandhar film?

Hyderabad: Salman Khan is once again trending online after a recent interview clip triggered fresh discussions on social media. This time, fans believe the actor may have indirectly commented on the blockbuster film Dhurandhar The Revenge and the political debates surrounding it.

The viral moment began after Salman said during an interview, “If you really, really like something, then you should go ahead and do it. But it has to be that your morals should be morally, ethically, and emotionally correct. And now, politically.”

Salman Khan trolling Dhurandhar in his Latest Interview? 👀



"I don't know how I got successful but for success, now you have to be Politically correct too" pic.twitter.com/fF4c72cAIm — Raj (@idfcwau) May 16, 2026

Although Salman did not mention any film or actor directly, social media users quickly linked the statement to Dhurandhar and its ongoing online controversies.

Soon after the clip surfaced online, fans started discussing whether Salman was indirectly referring to the changing atmosphere in Bollywood. Many users pointed out that his use of the phrase “politically correct” came at a time when Dhurandhar has been facing intense debates online over its themes and dialogues.

Several posts on X and Reddit claimed Salman was subtly reacting to politically charged storytelling in mainstream cinema. Others, however, felt people were reading too much into a generic statement.

At the moment, there is no official confirmation that Salman’s comment had anything to do with Dhurandhar.

Why ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Is Being Discussed So Much

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar The Revenge has become one of the biggest Bollywood hits of 2026. Along with its massive box office performance, the film has also remained at the centre of political and ideological discussions online.

This is not the first time Salman Khan’s comments have gone viral. Over the years, the actor has often made headlines for his candid interview statements and unfiltered opinions.

In the same interview, Salman also revealed that he rarely reads full scripts and prefers listening to stories directly from filmmakers. He also shared that he trusts his father, Salim Khan, for important film decisions.

Meanwhile, Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, a war drama reportedly based on the 2020 India-China conflict in Ladakh.