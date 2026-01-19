Hyderabad: An international awards show held in Riyadh recently became a major talking point on social media. What grabbed the internet’s attention was the stylish appearance of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and a viral moment involving popular Turkish actress Hande Erçel.

As Shah Rukh Khan stood on stage alongside Egyptian film actress Amina Khalil, the camera caught Hande Erçel recording the moment on her phone from the audience. The short clip quickly spread across social media and SRK fan pages, with many users playfully calling Hande a “total fangirl.”

We get you Hande erçel ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VILiwUHy5s — Aman 🇵🇱 (@DonajCR7) January 17, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan also impressed fans with his look at the event. He arrived in an all-black outfit paired with a grey hairdo, once again proving his global star power. Photos and videos from the ceremony flooded social media, keeping him trending throughout the night.

بعد الفوز بجائزة جوي أووردز: أصالة نصري تؤكد على فرحتها



After winning the Joy Awards: Asala Nasri expresses her joy



#موسم_الرياض#جوي_اووردز#JoyAwards#RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/MlgeH30ODT — Joy Awards (@JoyAwards) January 18, 2026

Fact Check: Was Hande Erçel Really Filming Shah Rukh Khan?

While most viewers believed Hande Erçel was recording Shah Rukh Khan, a closer look at her Instagram stories tells a slightly different story. Many of the videos and photos she posted were actually focused on her close friend Amina Khalil, whom she tagged in multiple stories.

Although Shah Rukh Khan appeared briefly in one of the clips she shared, it seems her main intention was to capture moments of her friend at the awards show. Amina Khalil also shared similar posts from the event on her own Instagram stories, supporting this clarification.

Bollywood Dreams and What’s Next for SRK

Hande Erçel has earlier expressed her interest in working in Bollywood and has spoken about her admiration for Indian cinema. Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, continues to stay busy as he prepares for his upcoming action film King, which has already created strong excitement among fans worldwide.