Viral video highlights why people don’t leave Bengaluru despite traffic, rent woes

Bengaluru: A video shared by a Bihar-origin youth has gone viral on social media, sparking fresh debate on why people continue to stay in Bengaluru despite its persistent challenges such as traffic congestion, high rents, and urban loneliness.

The young man, identified as Ankit, shared his personal experience on Instagram, saying that although Bengaluru comes with daily struggles like traffic jams, emotional stress, and expensive housing, people still prefer to stay in the city rather than leave.

He pointed out that a large portion of salaries often goes toward rent in expensive apartment complexes, yet professionals continue to choose Bengaluru over other major IT hubs such as Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai. According to him, one of the strongest reasons for this preference is the city’s pleasant climate, which makes it difficult for many residents to relocate elsewhere.

The video has resonated strongly with Bengaluru’s large migrant workforce, especially those working in the IT sector, triggering widespread discussion online about urban life, work culture, and quality of living.

A video shared by a Bihar-origin youth has gone viral on social media, sparking fresh debate on why people continue to stay in Bengaluru despite its persistent challenges such as traffic congestion, high rents, and urban loneliness.



The young man, identified as Ankit, shared his… pic.twitter.com/Z4mzUBK2EM — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 30, 2026

The post has received mixed reactions. Some users agreed with Ankit’s observations, stating that Bengaluru has become a modern-day equivalent of earlier metropolitan dreams like Mumbai, where people migrate in search of opportunities and end up staying long-term despite hardships.

Others, however, disagreed with the romanticized view of the city’s lifestyle. Several users argued that if work-from-home options were widely available, a large number of migrants would return to their hometowns. They also criticized the high cost of living and traffic conditions, describing them as major stress factors that affect daily life.

Despite the criticism, many acknowledged that Bengaluru continues to attract professionals from across the country due to its job opportunities and relatively comfortable weather conditions compared to other metro cities.

The viral discussion once again highlights the complex reality of Bengaluru— a city that balances opportunity and discomfort, yet continues to remain one of India’s most preferred urban destinations.