Viral video: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita visit Rana Daggubati’s new store

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been a favorite couple among fans. They kept their love story private for a long time before finally getting married on December 4, 2024. Their wedding was a simple and beautiful ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Fans love their strong bond and enjoy seeing their happy moments together.

Visit to Rana Daggubati’s Store

The couple was recently seen at Rana Daggubati’s new Broadway store in Hyderabad. Their visit became a hot topic online, and a video of them at the store is going viral. They explored the store, talked with Rana, and admired the Broadway-themed collection. Their visit made the store even more popular among fans.



Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita kept their outfits simple yet stylish. Sobhita wore an elegant dress, while Naga Chaitanya looked cool in a casual outfit. Fans loved their relaxed and natural look in the video.

Viral Video Creates Buzz

The video of their visit is trending on social media. People are talking about the store’s design and the couple’s fashion. Many are excited to visit Rana’s new store after seeing them there.

Besides their visit to the store, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita are enjoying their new life as a married couple. Fans are eager to see more updates from them and follow their journey together!