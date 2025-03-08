Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan as Rajasthani cop, fans go gaga

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is one of India’s biggest stars. He is also one of the highest-paid and most endorsed celebrities. His name alone can help brands grow, making him a favorite for advertisers. His global fan following ensures that his ads always get attention.

SRK’s Viral Rajasthani Cop Ad

A new video of Shah Rukh Khan dressed as a Rajasthani police officer has gone viral. In this ad for an engine oil brand, he plays a stylish cop who chases robbers on a bike. With his shirt unbuttoned and wearing cool aviators, he looks full of swag. His Rajasthani slang adds to the fun. Fans love his look and are comparing it to his past films like Shakti and Jawan.

Fans Go Crazy Over His Acting

The ad is trending, and fans can’t stop praising him. Some even think he should be cast in Dhoom 4! Many believe he does action scenes better than anyone. His ability to make even a short ad look like a blockbuster shows why he is the King of Bollywood.

Even when he is not making movies, SRK stays in the spotlight with ads. He endorses everything from luxury watches to cars and tech brands. His recent ad for Castrol Activ shows him in action, highlighting the product’s ability to keep bike engines cool under pressure.

What’s Next for SRK?

SRK will soon be seen in King, an action movie with his daughter Suhana Khan. Later, he will return in Pathaan 2. Right now, he is in Jaipur for the IIFA awards, where fans eagerly await his presence.