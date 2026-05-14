Viral video: Shehnaaz Gill dating this RCB star?

Hyderabad: Shehnaaz Gill went to cheer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 match in Raipur, but the internet clearly had a different scoreboard running. Her stadium appearance quickly went viral, and soon fans began linking her presence to RCB cricketer Devdutt Padikkal. Neither Shehnaaz nor Devdutt has reacted to the rumours so far.

The chatter grew louder after Shehnaaz shared a fan video supporting RCB, with social media users wondering if there was more to the excitement than just cricket. While some fans got curious about the alleged dating buzz, others came out strongly in her support, saying a woman attending a match should not automatically become relationship news.

This is not the first time Shehnaaz’s personal life has become internet discussion. In the past, she was also linked to her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Raghav Juyal, after their off-screen equation grabbed attention. Raghav had later dismissed the rumours and said there was no truth to them.

For now, the Devdutt Padikkal buzz remains just speculation. Until either side says something, it is another case of the internet turning one stadium appearance into a full-blown love story.

On the work front, Shehnaaz has a packed film slate ahead. She will be seen in Ishqnama, which is set to release worldwide on July 24, 2026. She is also listed in Ranna Ch Dhanna, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, which is expected to release in 2026