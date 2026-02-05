Viral video shows Charminar’s grandeur choked by trash

Hyderabad: Resting at the heart of Hyderabad, Charminar known for its tall, grand arches and four elegant minarets, is a symbol of the city’s rich history. While some people flock to the monument for sightseeing, others go there to learn about its heritage, and many experience the buzzing surroundings.

Charminar is surrounded by hawkers selling the famous laad bangles, accessories, trinklets, its irani chai, an amalgamation of street foods, balloons, samosas, to serving its world famous biryanis and payas. From families to just married couples for the perfect photograph, to teenagers on their first dates, the weathered beauty attracts all.

But beneath this timeless monument lies a less-photographed reality. A viral video highlighted the lack of civic sense, showing Charminar surrounded by heaps of plastic cups, food waste, and discarded packaging strewn across, even as many proudly identify themselves as residents of the historic area.

Hyderabad’s busiest heritage sites is caught in between commerce, tourism and well, civic neglect.