Viral video: SRK, Ranveer dance to Bhajans at Anant Ambani bash

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani celebrated his 31st birthday on April 10 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with a grand and meaningful event. The celebration was not just about glamour, but also about giving back to society. Donation drives, community meals, and welfare activities were part of the occasion, making it both festive and purposeful.

Bhajan Night Steals the Spotlight

One of the biggest highlights of the evening was a soulful bhajan night led by singer Kailash Kher. He performed his popular devotional track “Babam Bam,” creating a spiritual and energetic atmosphere. Guests were fully immersed in the music, turning the night into a memorable experience.

SRK and Ranveer Go Viral

All eyes were on Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, who danced enthusiastically during the performance. A viral video shows both stars enjoying the moment, with Shah Rukh Khan dancing alongside his wife Gauri Khan, while Ranveer Singh brought his signature high-energy moves. Fans across social media praised their lively presence.

Celebrities Join the Grand Festivities

The guest list included several Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were also seen performing garba and cutting the birthday cake with Anant Ambani. The Ambani family, including Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani, were deeply engaged in the celebrations.

Heartfelt Wishes and Warm Moments

Salman Khan shared a heartfelt birthday message for Anant Ambani, calling him a pure soul and praising his potential. Shah Rukh Khan also posted a warm message wishing him health, happiness, and continued good work.

While the star power grabbed attention, the event stood out for its meaningful initiatives. From charity drives to community service, Anant Ambani’s birthday was a blend of celebration, spirituality, and social responsibility.