Viral video: Thief cuts hole in car’s roof; steals BHD 1000

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 29th June 2022 8:42 pm IST
Bahrain: Thief makes hole in roof of car to steal valuables, video goes viral
Photo: Screengrab from viral video

Manama: A 36-year-old man in Bahrain has been arrested for allegedly making a hole in the roof of a car and stealing valuables, local media reported on Tuesday.

The video has been doing rounds on the internet and it soon became viral.

In the video clip, the can be seen cutting the roof and running away after stealing valuables and money from the car.

According to reports by Gulf News, the man caused damage to the car while trying to steal. The owner of the car also reported that he lost more than Bahraini Dinar 1,000 from the car.

According to Capital Police Directorate, the CCTV footage was originally from May 2022. CCTV footage and other evidence from the crime scene helped police identify and arrest the suspect.

It is reported that Police have arrested the suspect as they were investigating another crime committed by the same suspect.

