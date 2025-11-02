Mumbai: Celebrities and their love for luxurious cars is no secret. Whenever they step out, their four wheels are often as glamorous as they are. Tollywood is no different. The craze for supercars among Telugu stars in Hyderabad is on another level altogether.

And now, a viral video making rounds on Instagram perfectly captures this obsession, showcasing some of the most stunning rides owned by top Telugu actors.

Tollywood actors car collection

In the video, stars like Prabhas, Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan are seen cruising through the lanes of Hyderabad in their extravagant cars. For those hoping to spot their favourite stars in real life, the plush lanes of Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills are where all the action happens.

From Prabhas’s Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster worth around Rs 5.8–Rs 6 crore, which he first bought in bright orange before switching it to a sleek satin black, to Naga Chaitanya’s Porsche 911 GT3 RS worth nearly Rs 4 crore, the video is a treat for car lovers. Mahesh Babu’s gold-toned Range Rover SV priced at approximately Rs 5.4 crore and Ram Charan’s Ferrari Portofino also made appearances, turning heads both online and on the roads.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, pointing out more Tollywood stars and their luxe rides. One user mentioned, “Pawan Kalyan – Range Rover, Mercedes, G-Wagon,” while another added, “Allu Arjun – Range Rover Vogue, Black colour.”

Clearly, Hyderabad’s roads are as star-studded as its film sets and when it comes to cars, Tollywood’s finest sure know how to ride in style.

Which one’s your favourite car from Tollywood’s star garage?