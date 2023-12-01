Viral: Vijay Deverakonda's pricey goggles, they are worth Rs...

Mumbai: Popular Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is celebrated not only for his acting prowess but also for his fashion sense. Whether it’s his casual airport attire or sophisticated event outfits, Vijay consistently captivates attention with his fashion choices, making a lasting impression wherever he goes.

The talented actor, known for his stellar performances and global fan base, showcased his unique style once again as he stepped out to cast his vote in the city on Thursday.

During his latest appearance at Jubilee Hills Public School for the Telangana Assembly Elections, the Telugu film sensation Vijay Deverakonda not only exercised his right to vote but also stole the spotlight with his fashion statement.

The actor donned a chic off-white hoodie adorned with mosaic patches, showcasing his style even at a polling station. However, what truly caught everyone’s eye were his black goggles from the luxury brand Givenchy.

According to insights from the popular Instagram page ‘Celebrity Outfits Decode,’ the price tag on these stylish goggles is a whopping Rs 1.58 lakh! Yes, you read that right — just the goggles alone cost 1.5 lakh rupees, making them a talk of the town and setting a new standard for fashion enthusiasts.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Parasuram’s upcoming film titled Family Star. The film features Mrunal Thakur in the female lead role.