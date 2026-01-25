Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s spiritual moment from London

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are among the most loved power couples in India. While fans admire their strong chemistry, their spiritual side also draws a lot of attention. Recently, a new photo of the couple has gone viral on social media, once again winning hearts.

A Special Moment From Their London Home

The viral photo is believed to be from Virat and Anushka’s London residence. Reports suggest that the couple hosted a small religious ceremony at home. The atmosphere in the picture looks calm, peaceful, and deeply spiritual. A priest is seen performing rituals, along with another woman who appears to be a close family member or friend.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma performed a religious ceremony at their home in London. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ACFoKNtqBZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 25, 2026

This intimate moment has made fans feel more connected to the couple, especially since they are now spending most of their time in London.

In the photo, Virat Kohli is seen wearing a traditional white kurta and looks graceful as always. Anushka Sharma is dressed in a simple suit, smiling warmly. Their understated and traditional appearance has been widely appreciated by fans. Many have praised the couple for staying rooted in Indian values despite living abroad.

A child is also visible in the picture, which led to curiosity among fans. However, no official details have been shared about the child.

This is not the first time Virat and Anushka have expressed their spiritual beliefs. Virat has often been seen visiting temples and spiritual leaders. Recently, the couple met Premanand Ji Maharaj at his ashram in Vrindavan, where they were seen having a deep spiritual discussion.