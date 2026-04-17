Virat Kohli likes German influencer’s photos: Who is she?

Mumbai: Former skipper Virat Kohli has once again caught the internet’s attention after netizens spotted his interaction on an Instagram post by a German model and vlogger.

Lizlaz, also known as Lizlaz_tv, is a German model, vlogger, singer, and prominent YouTuber who gained recognition through her travel content in India. In a recent interview with FilmyMantara, when asked about her favourite cricketer, Lizlaz revealed that it is Virat Kohli and also expressed her admiration for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Previously, in a similar situation, Kohli faced scrutiny after his interaction was noticed on a post by Indian television actress Avneet Kaur. The incident was widely blown out of proportion, following which Kohli clarified that the interaction was unintentional and occurred while he was clearing his social media activity.

While a section of the internet has made light of the situation, many fans have come out in support of Kohli, stating that he does not deserve this level of scrutiny and that the internet should give him a break.

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