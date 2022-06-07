Visakhapatnam gas leak incident: 280 people discharged, says Andhra minister

Visakhapatnam: A high-level meeting was held in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone in Anakapalle district following the gas leak incident.

In the meeting, the Industrial Minister Amarnath, Pollution Control Board Chairman AK Parida, chemical engineers and district collector police officials participated.

Industrial Minister Amarnath told ANI that 280 people have been discharged out of 369 people who were admitted to the hospital. The rest are getting treated in the hospital.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh: 178 women workers fall ill after gas leak at laboratory

“The government constituted a joint committee with government officials and experts. As per sources of the committee, 800 people were working in the unit where the gas leaked, which led to some workers feeling sick with a vomiting sensation on Friday,” he said.

“We are suspecting leakage from the air conditioner. We sent samples of chemicals and chlorine to the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad. The report will come today or tomorrow morning. Once the committee report comes, we will take action against the culprits. Seeds company was closed temporarily,” the minister said.



“We have safety audits every six and three months. We constituted a committee after the gas leakage was reported in LG polymers two years ago. We also told the Pollution Control Board to take safety auditions from time to time. We definitely take necessary action to prevent these kinds of accidents in the future,” he added.

Trade unions and opposition parties have accused the authorities of not being able to identify the source of the gas leak for the last three days.

They alleged that the government is colliding with the owners of the company to protect them. The TDP leaders also tried to meet Minister Amarnath and other committee team members.

The TDP leaders tried to enter the meeting hall. The police force intervened and later escorted them away from the meeting.

TDP senior leader and TDP Leader Yalamanchili constituency in-charge Mecha Nageswara Rao told ANI that the government has failed to identify the cause of the gas leakage. “Three days have gone. The state government collided with the management to hide the truth for protecting the management. Almost 400 workers fell sick and were admitted to the hospital. Nothing has been yet announced by the government for their future health problems from the gas leakage”, said Nageswara Rao.