Vishakhapatnam will be Andhra Pradesh’s capital: CM YS Jagan announces

Jagan stated that Vizag will also serve as the governor's residence. The legislature will operate from Amaravati.

31st January 2023
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that the city of Vishakhapatnam is going to be the capital city of the state.

“I am here to invite you all to Vishakapatnam which is going to be our capital in the days to come. I will also be shifting to Vishakhapatnam in the months to come. We are organising this Global Investor’s Summit there on March 3 and 4..” he said.

