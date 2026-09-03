Conversion ka problem to hai Islam mein: Vishal Aditya Singh

Mumbai: The Bigg Boss 13 drama appears to be far from over. Years after the controversial season ended, former contestants Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh are once again at loggerheads, with their latest war of words taking over social media.

The fresh controversy began after Vishal spoke about the much-discussed breakup of Asim and Himanshi Khurana, particularly the claims surrounding religious differences and conversion. Two clips from Vishal’s recent conversation with Film Window have now gone viral, prompting a strong reaction from Asim.

Vishal Aditya Singh talks about Asim-Himanshi breakup

During the conversation, Vishal was asked about the allegations surrounding religious conversion in Asim and Himanshi’s relationship. While making it clear that he could not confirm what exactly happened between the former couple, the actor shared his perspective on the controversy.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Talking about conversion and Islam, Vishal said that it was a sensitive issue and that he could not comment on whether Asim had actually asked Himanshi to convert.

He said, “Rahi baat dharam Parivartan karaane waali, mein yeh nahi bolunga ki mujhe kya bolna hai kyun mujhe paksh rakhna (point of view) bahaut maza aata hai. Conversion ka problem toh hai Islam hai. Ab Asim ne unko yeh bola ya nahi bola ya jo bhi hai, ispe meri typanny kuch nahi ho sakti. Ispe meri typanny itni he ho sakti hai ki itni badi baat thi toh Pehle he bahar aajani chahiye thi.”

In another part of the conversation, Vishal suggested that if religious differences were indeed going to become an issue in the relationship, they should have been discussed at the beginning.

He said, “Do paksho ki baat hai. Dono sahi honge, dono he kahin na kahin galat honge. Usne bhi kuch bola hoga, inhone bhi kuch bola hoga. Agar wohbol rahi hain ki alag hone ke reason he wahi tha (referring to religious conversion here), aapko toh Pehle dinse pata tha ki woh Muslim hai toh Pehle din he clear karlete aap. Mein Himanshi pe kuch sawal nahi uthaa raha hun, meein precaution waali baat kar raha hun.”

Vishal’s comments soon began circulating on social media, eventually drawing a sharp response from Asim.

Asim Riaz hits back at Vishal

Taking to X, Asim brought up Vishal’s infamous Bigg Boss 13 incident involving his then-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli, in which she hit him with a frying pan during the show.

Asim wrote, “Vishal, getting beaten with a pan on national TV by your ex-GF left some permanent damage.” He further told Vishal to stop mentioning his name on podcasts and in the media and asked him to contact him directly if he wanted his attention.

Asim also took a personal dig at Vishal’s mental health, ending his post by saying that he would “try my best to find a psychiatrist” for him.

The post quickly attracted attention from fans and followers, bringing the old Bigg Boss 13 rivalry back into the spotlight.

Vishal Aditya Singh gives it back

Vishal did not hold back either. Responding to Asim’s post, he took a dig at Asim’s identity as a former Bigg Boss contestant and mocked his professional achievements.

He wrote, “Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, bas yahi hai aapki pehchan aur yahi reh-jaayenge aap. Toh, Asim bhai please… Keep calm aur bolo, ‘Jai Shree Ram.’”

The exchange has since sparked a fresh debate among fans, with social media users revisiting the personalities and rivalries that made Bigg Boss 13 one of the show’s most talked-about seasons.

What happened between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana?

Asim and Himanshi met on Bigg Boss 13 and began dating after developing a relationship during and after their stint on the reality show. The couple remained together for nearly four years before announcing their separation on December 6, 2023.

Their breakup later became controversial after Himanshi spoke about the reasons behind their separation, with religious differences and alleged pressure surrounding conversion becoming a major point of discussion.

Also Read Asim Riaz denies pressuring Himanshi Khurana to convert to Islam

Asim denied ever asking Himanshi to change her faith and strongly disputed the claims. He also alleged that he had chat screenshots to support his side of the story.