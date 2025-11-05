Vishnu Vishal’s suggestion to heroes: Reduce your remuneration

Chennai: Producer and actor Vishnu Vishal, who plays the lead in the now successfully running psycho thriller ‘Aaryan’, has suggested to his fellow actors and artistes that they must consider reducing their remuneration.

Vishnu Vishal made this suggestion in reply to a question at the Thanksgiving meet of his film ‘Aaryan’.

Pointing out that as a producer, he had managed to deliver three successive hits, a journalist asked Vishnu Vishal what suggestions he would give to other producers who were struggling to make their films succeed at the box office.

Responding to this question, Vishnu Vishal said, “I won’t make that suggestion to producers. I will only say that to the heroes and artistes who are here. Please reduce your remuneration. It is only then that we can spend on the making of a film. That is all I want to say.”

Vishnu Vishal’s suggestion is something several directors and producers have already spoken about. Needless to say, his suggestion was welcomed.

Director and producer S P Sakthivel was among those who welcomed the statement. Quoting a clip of the actor answering the question, Sakthivel on X remarked, “Finally , Much needed CHANGE!”

Meanwhile, ‘Aaryan’ began screening in theatres with a modified climax from Tuesday. The new climax will bring down the duration of the film by around four to five minutes.

Produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz in association with Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh, and directed by Praveen K, ‘Aaryan’ has been helmed by director Praveen K. Notably, Manu Anand, who directed FIR starring Vishnu Vishal, had contributed as the co-writer of this film. The film hit screens in Tamil Nadu on October 31, 2025. Its Telugu version is now scheduled to hit screens on November 7.

Vishnu Vishal once again dons the role of a police officer in ‘Aaryan’. The film also stars Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath and Maanasa Choudhary in pivotal roles, while Sai Ronak, Tarak Ponnappa, Mala Parvathi, Avinash, and Abishek Joseph George join the ensemble.