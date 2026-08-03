Vishwesh Negi named India’s next ambassador to Iran

New Delhi: The Government of India has appointed Vishwesh Negi as the next Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday, August 3.

Negi, a 2002-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is currently serving as Joint Secretary in the MEA. The ministry said he is expected to take up the assignment in Tehran shortly.

The appointment comes as India continues to engage with Iran on a range of bilateral and regional issues. The two countries maintain cooperation in trade, energy, connectivity, maritime affairs and cultural exchanges, alongside regular diplomatic consultations.

Over his diplomatic career, Negi has served in several key positions within the Indian Foreign Service. In his current role as Joint Secretary, he has been involved in handling important foreign policy matters and bilateral engagement.

India and Iran share longstanding ties rooted in strategic, economic and cultural cooperation. Bilateral engagement includes the development of Chabahar Port, regional connectivity initiatives, economic collaboration and discussions on security and other issues of mutual interest.

As India’s ambassador to Tehran, Negi will lead the country’s diplomatic mission, working to strengthen bilateral relations and promote cooperation across political, economic and consular affairs.