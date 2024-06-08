‘Visionary who revolutionised Indian media’: PM Modi’s tribute to Ramoji Rao

Rao (88), who was undergoing treatment for the past few days, breathed his last at 4.50 am, according to ETV, Telangana, one of the Ramoji group channels.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2024 8:53 am IST
Ramoji Rao with Narendra Modi (File Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the death of noted media personality Ramoji Rao, describing him as a visionary who revolutionised Indian media.

Rao’s rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films, Modi said on X, adding that through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards in innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.

“Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

