Vistara’s London-Delhi flight receives bomb threat; lands safely

New Delhi: A Vistara aircraft flying from London to Delhi received a bomb threat on Wednesday, October 9 and the plane landed safely at the airport in the national capital, according to sources.

The sources said that a piece of paper with a message about a bomb onboard the plane was found in one of the lavatories and the relevant authorities were immediately informed.

There were nearly 290 passengers in the aircraft, they added.

Also Read Kolkata Airport witnesses historic landing of Airbus Beluga XL

An airline spokesperson said a security concern was noted by its staff operating flight UK 018 while it was coming from London to the national capital.

In line with the protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately informed and the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay for mandatory checks, after landing safely at the Delhi airport.

“We fully cooperated with the relevant authorities in completing the necessary security checks,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The number of people in the flight that was operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.