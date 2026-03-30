Mumbai: Television actor Vivian Dsena, known for his unforgettable performances in shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has embraced fatherhood once again. The actor and his wife, Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly, have been blessed with a baby boy. They are now parents to 4 kids.

On the morning of March 30, Vivian took to Instagram to share the joyful news with his fans. In a heartfelt note, the actor revealed that he had been away from the spotlight for a meaningful reason. His post read, “Went a little off the radar… not without reason. Some stories aren’t announced, they’re lived first. The silence said enough… The kingdom just got bigger… and this time… It’s a Prince.”

He captioned the post simply yet emotionally, “Alhamdulillah #BabyBoy #NewBeginnings #OurLittlePrince #Blessed #Family.”

Vivian Dsena’s personal journey has seen its share of changes over the years. The actor was previously married to his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbbiz Dorabjee. The couple tied the knot in 2013, separated in 2016, and officially divorced in December 2021. He later found love again with Nouran Aly, whom he met during an interview that gradually blossomed into a deeper relationship. The two got married in 2022.

The couple had earlier welcomed a daughter named Layan. As of March 2026, Vivian and Nouran now have a beautiful family of four children, including Nouran’s two daughters from her previous marriage, making Vivian a proud and devoted father. The actor has often expressed his happiness about being a “girls’ dad,” and now, with the arrival of a baby boy, his joy has only multiplied.

On the professional front, Vivian was recently seen in Laughter Chefs Season 3, where he impressed audiences with his culinary skills after his stint on Bigg Boss 18. He emerged as the first runner-up.