Vivian Dsena, wife Nouran Aly welcome baby girl, keep it secret

Mumbai: Popular television actor Vivian Dsena remained in headlines since news of his secret marriage broke. It is reported that Vivian married his Egyptian girlfriend Nouran Ali a year ago in Egypt. It is also now reported that the couple have welcomed a baby girl as well!

A source told HT that Vivian Dsena is the father of a two-month-old daughter, and his wife often shares pictures of their baby. “It’s a baby girl and is almost two months old. Nouran often shares pictures of the baby with her close friends (a feature on Instagram, where one can share stories with a select crowd). I have seen pictures of them.”

As per a report in ETimes, cited one of Vivian’s co-stars as confirming the news and stating, Nouran was one of Vivian’s fans. She often used to visit our sets and was quite particular about what angle Vivian’s shots are, what he is wearing, and others.”

Vivian Dsena and Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly started dating after the former parted ways with his then girlfriend, actress Vahbiz Dorabjee. Vivian and Vahbiz got divorced legally in December 2021 after separating amicably in December 2017. Vivian and Nouran got married in 2022 , according to various reports.