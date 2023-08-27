Vivid imaginations can help people feel more ‘present’ in VR, shows study

There has been a long-held assumption that the quality of a user's VR equipment directly improves the quality of their VR experience.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 27th August 2023 8:31 pm IST
Vivid imaginations can help people feel more 'present' in VR, shows study
Virtual Reality (Representative Image)

London: People with vivid imaginations are more likely than others to believe they truly inhabit the worlds they visit in virtual reality (VR), according to new research.

This finding, published at this year’s CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems, lays the foundation for software developers to improve VR applications by tailoring them to the personalities of individual players.

There has been a long-held assumption that the quality of a user’s VR equipment directly improves the quality of their VR experience.

MS Education Academy

However, the new study led by researchers at the University of Bath suggests that when it comes to feeling present in a virtual world, the nature of an individual’s imagination may be just as important as, if not more important than, the quality of equipment.

“We found imagination is an important component in the formation of presence: the better a person’s imagination, the more able they are to find themselves in that world,” said Dr. Christopher Clarke, researcher from the Department of Computer Science at Bath.

The implications of this research extend beyond gaming: in the years ahead, VR is expected to play a significant role in many areas of life, from workplace training to medical rehabilitation programmes.

“This is definitely an area that needs more exploration if people and organisations are to integrate VR into their lives,” said Dr. Clarke.

Also Read
Apple Vision Pro may transforms any surface into a touchscreen

In the study, the team set out to understand how differences in imaginative “suggestibility” – the ability to successfully experience an imaginary scenario as if it were real – mean some people get a lot more from VR than others.

This concept has been primarily investigated in the context of hypnosis, with those high in imaginative suggestibility also proving more susceptible to being placed in a hypnotic trance. The researchers hypothesised that imaginative suggestibility played a significant role in the development of ‘presence’ in VR.

Presence — the feeling of being “in” the virtual world — is important for how we experience VR. It comes in three sub-types: physical presence: the feeling that a virtual space is in fact real; social presence: the feeling that the other characters in the virtual world are real; self presence: the feeling that you are the avatar you embody in the virtual world.

“Presence is instrumental to a variety of VR applications, from those meant for entertainment such as games, to applications for learning, training, and rehabilitation. Research into presence — how it works and how to increase it — is one of the leading areas of VR research. Yet much of this exploration has focused on the technology behind VR,” said lead author Dr. Crescent Jicol, a Bath computer science researcher.

The researchers believe that by examining how psychological factors such as imaginative suggestibility can transform the effects of technology, developers will be in a position to design better virtual worlds for any application.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 27th August 2023 8:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button