vivo launches ‘Y36’ with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery in India

New Delhi: Smartphone maker vivo on Thursday announced the launch of the new ‘Y36’ smartphone in the country, which features a 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery and more.

vivo Y36 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, and will be available for purchase via Flipkart, vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores, the company said in a statement.

The new smartphone comes in two colours — Vibrant Gold and Meteor Black.

On the rear, the device features a ‘Dynamic Dual Ring’ design for its camera module, which presents a rainbow-like texture under sunlight.

Moreover, it features a side fingerprint scanner for fast unlocking and security.

Also Read Nothing may foray into smartwatch segment

On the front, the new phone sports a 6.64-inch FHD+ high-quality display that delivers vivid colours and offers an immersive viewing experience.

“With a high 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 16.7 million colours, the screen offers a great visual experience for content consumption,” the company said.

Additionally, the Y36 has a sunlight-readable display, which makes it easier to use the smartphone even in bright sunlight.

It features a 50MP Portrait Camera along with a 2MP Bokeh Camera.

Also, it features a 16MP front camera with Aura Screen light.

The vivo Y36 also comes powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor, a 6nm chipset that clocks at up to 2.4 GHz.