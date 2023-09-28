Vizag Zoo’s wildlife week lines up slew of activities from Oct 2-8

"This week-long event aims to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and biodiversity while engaging visitors of all ages in a series of fun and educational activities," said Vizag Zoo curator Nandani Salaria in a press release.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th September 2023 9:27 pm IST
Upasana adopts pair of Asiatic lions at Hyderabad Zoo.
Representative Image

Visakhapatnam: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park here has scheduled a slew of activities during National Wildlife Week from October 2 to 8 in an effort at enhancing awareness about wildlife conservation and biodiversity among children, while tapping their creativity.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

With entry being free for children below 12 years of age, they can participate in essay writing, drawing and photography competitions and other fun activities which have been lined up, including a bird walk, forest exploration walk, coastal cleanup, fancy dress competition, nature trail and others, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read
AP minority rights protection committee questions Owaisi’s motive

“This week-long event aims to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and biodiversity while engaging visitors of all ages in a series of fun and educational activities,” said Vizag Zoo curator Nandani Salaria in a press release.

MS Education Academy

With a participation certificate to be given out to every enthusiast as a token of appreciation, Salaria said that attractive prizes will also be given away to winners in each competition.

She invited families, schools and the general public from the port city and beyond to participate and explore the world of wildlife.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th September 2023 9:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button