Vote for BJP or face bulldozer action: Assam MLA threatens voters

Assam BJP MLA Vijay Mallakar has been accused of threatening voters to vote for BJP or else face the wrath of the bulldozer. In a video that went viral on social media, the Ratabari MLA is purportedly heard threatening the people of the constituency.

The MLA made these remarks while campaigning for BJP MP candidate Kripanath Mallah at a public rally.

The purported video shows Mallakar addressing a large gathering in Assamese and saying, “If you don’t vote for the BJP, then you will face the consequences. You know what happens to those who don’t vote for us. The bulldozer will come for them.”

Assam BJP MLA Vijay Mallakar threatens people with bulldozer action if they don't vote for his party.



The opposition parties, who have accused the BJP of using “coercion” to secure votes, have not taken kindly to the warning. For posing such a threat, the Congress has called for action against the MLA.

This is not the first time that a BJP leader has threatened people with bulldozer action. In the past, BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have also made similar threats.

The bulldozer has become a symbol of the BJP’s governance model, with the party using it to demolish buildings that have come up illegally and to target mafias, criminals, and riot accused. The evictions have been carried out in the name of law and order, but critics say that they are part of a larger campaign to render Muslim families homeless.

The BJP’s use of bulldozer action as a threat and as a tool of governance has raised concerns about the party’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law. Critics say that the BJP is using intimidation tactics to win votes and to target minorities, particularly Muslims. The party’s use of bulldozer action has also been criticized for being excessive and for violating people’s rights to property and due process.