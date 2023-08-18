Vote for BRS in Telangana polls for uninterrupted power supply: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Calling upon the people in the state, health and finance minister Harish Rao urged them to vote for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the upcoming polls if they wished for an uninterrupted power supply.

The minister also slammed the opposition parties for their false promises to mislead people, without making any concrete contribution to the development of the state.

“While BJP-led Centre wants the states to fit electricity meters to agricultural connections, the Congress is advocating three-hour power supply to farm sector,” said Rao.

“K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government wants to supply uninterrupted and free power enabling farmers to cultivate three crops per year. Now it is up to the people to decide their fate in the upcoming elections,” asserted the minister.

While participating in the inauguration of various development programmes in Rangareddy district on Thursday, Harish Rao criticised TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s assertion that only three hours of power supply was sufficient to cultivate three acres of agricultural land.

Taking a dig at the opposition, the minister quipped that election time often witnessed grand promises from Congress and the BJP.

“However, they are accustomed to forgetting their promises after elections,” said Harish adding that the farmers were facing power shortages in Congress-ruled Karnataka.

Pointing that the Central government had withheld Rs 35,000 crore earmarked for Telangana‘s development, Harish Rao demanded that the BJP state president G Kishan Reddy explain the halt.

Harish Rao further said that the Abhayahastham funds along with interest would be released within a week.

Additionally, he said that interest-free loans would be sanctioned after completing the crop loan waiver within the next two-three weeks.