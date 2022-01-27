Vote hamara, raj tumhara will not work, declares Dalit-Muslim, SC, ST Forum

J.S. Ifthekhar

Hyderabad: The 73rd Republic Day anniversary saw Dalits, Muslims, SCs and STs demanding their share in the fruits of democracy. They asked for socio-economic and political justice declaring ‘vote harama aur raj tumhara’ will not work any longer.

Under the banner of the All India Dalit Muslim Adivasi Progressive Front (AIDMAPF), marginalised sections from different parts of the State gathered here on Wednesday to demand proportional representation in the legislative bodies and other government institutions. They appealed to members of these communities to come together on a common platform to realise their dream of justice and equality.

Former IPS officer, R.S. Praveen, was supposed to be the chief guest at the programme. But he didn’t turn up as he got delayed at another function in Sangareddy. Nonetheless, other leaders explained the way Praveen had sacrificed his plump post to steer the Dalit-Bahujan struggle for justice and fair play.

They condemned the BJP government’s move to convert India into a Hindu Rashtra and demanded the idea to be dropped immediately as any such decision would result in disintegration of the country. They criticised the TRS government for not delivering on the promise of social justice and equality to the Dalits, Muslims, SCs and STs who constituted 40 percent of the population.

A.M. Shoeb, founder AIDMAPF, said the organisation was apolitical in nature. Its main purpose was to create awareness among Dalits, Muslims, SCs and STs so that they come together to realise their dream of attaining socio-economic and political power. The most backward among the BCs were also being roped in to make it a strong force. “Our fight is not against any party. We want our due share in power in proportion to our population,” Shoeb said.

Amidst slogans of ‘Jai Bheem-Jai Meem’, the meeting condemned attempts to change the Constitution and to privatise public sector units in the country. Through a resolution the meeting demanded a halt to the persecution of the minorities, SCs and STs.

Kumar of Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) said no single caste could rule the country in a democracy. But in India the Brahmins, who were mere 3 percent, dominated Parliament, judiciary, bureaucracy and media. This ought to change and people of different communities should be given representation in proportion to their population in all walks of life. This was the only way the society could be reshaped. He demanded banning of EVMs in the elections as there was a possibility of misusing them. In fact the Supreme Court itself had expressed apprehensions about the EVMs, Kumar said.

Dayanand, BSP State vice president, said unity of Dalit, Muslims and Adivasis was the need of the hour to achieve justice and equality. He recalled how the BSP was giving 100 seats each to the Muslims and BCs in Uttar Pradesh elections. Among those who addressed the programme were Jilekara Srinivas, Abrar Husain, Ranga Rao, Dhanalakshmi, Aiyaz Ali and Abdul Majeed of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.