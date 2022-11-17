Voter data theft scam: What Congress did earlier, BJP is doing now, says JD(S)

Bengaluru: Reacting to the alleged data stealing scam by the ruling BJP on the pretext of revising the voters’ list, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that the ruling BJP is doing something that the Congress has done previously.

Speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy stated, BJP has given a contract to a private company to commit fraud in the elections. The company belongs to an influential minister and is located in Malleshwaram.

He further stated that earlier the same company had burnt BBMP documents during the night when the scandal surfaced. Despite indulging in similar activities in the past, Congress leaders are talking as if their integrity is intact.

If Congress comes to power, it will continue with similar activities. As long as there are Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) there is no problem for BJP. The saffron party is attempting to return to power through fraudulent ways. The people should be careful about both national parties, Kumaraswamy stated, referring to BJP and Congress.

BJP can’t come to power, no matter what it does. JD (S) is going to come to power in the state and then action will be taken against those who committed fraud, he said.

Asked about his indirect references to the Minister of Higher Education Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, he maintained that he is not soft on him. The people who worked in the company which manufactured EVMs are the people who are collecting data on voters. I am not bothering much about it. No matter what BJP does, it is going to lose elections, he reiterated.