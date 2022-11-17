Voter data theft scam: What Congress did earlier, BJP is doing now, says JD(S)

Speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy stated, BJP has given a contract to a private company to commit fraud in the elections.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 17th November 2022 4:51 pm IST
JDS to back KCR's endeavour to become voice of farmers nationally
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo)

Bengaluru: Reacting to the alleged data stealing scam by the ruling BJP on the pretext of revising the voters’ list, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that the ruling BJP is doing something that the Congress has done previously.

Speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy stated, BJP has given a contract to a private company to commit fraud in the elections. The company belongs to an influential minister and is located in Malleshwaram.

Also Read
Hyderabad: TRS working ‘overtime’ to usurp Goshamahal from Raja Singh

He further stated that earlier the same company had burnt BBMP documents during the night when the scandal surfaced. Despite indulging in similar activities in the past, Congress leaders are talking as if their integrity is intact.

If Congress comes to power, it will continue with similar activities. As long as there are Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) there is no problem for BJP. The saffron party is attempting to return to power through fraudulent ways. The people should be careful about both national parties, Kumaraswamy stated, referring to BJP and Congress.

BJP can’t come to power, no matter what it does. JD (S) is going to come to power in the state and then action will be taken against those who committed fraud, he said.

Asked about his indirect references to the Minister of Higher Education Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, he maintained that he is not soft on him. The people who worked in the company which manufactured EVMs are the people who are collecting data on voters. I am not bothering much about it. No matter what BJP does, it is going to lose elections, he reiterated.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button