Voter list be linked with Aadhaar for next elections

Hyderabad: The ex-Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said the voters will be linked with their Aadhar card before the next general election. He said that sharing Aadhaar details will be voluntary for voters.

To a query whether sharing Aadhaar details will be voluntary, Chandra said, “It will be voluntary. But sufficient reason will have to be given by voters for not giving their Aadhaar numbers.”

Chandra further said that sharing Aadhaar numbers will help the Election Commission to purge the voter list. It will also ensure that the poll panel is able to offer more services to the voters.

To a question about the biggest challenge he faced as the Chief Election Commission, he said, “The toughest challenge was to conduct elections in five states and various bypolls during the COVID pandemic.