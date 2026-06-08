Voter Rights Forum meets CEO, seeks fair SIR in Telangana

Hyderabad: An eight-member delegation of retired IAS officers, activists and professors from the Telangana Voter Rights Forum (TVRF) presented a detailed representation on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to the state Chief Electoral Officer, C Sudharshan Reddy, on Monday, June 8.

SIR is scheduled to begin on June 25 in Telangana. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will undertake door-to-door visits to distribute and collect enumeration forms.

The delegation has expressed serious concerns over the electoral process and flagged the possibility of voter deletions for invalid reasons. They urged Reddy to ensure maximum transparency, widespread public awareness, adequate time for verification, easy access to grievance redressal mechanisms, and special safeguards for vulnerable groups, including Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, migrant workers, women and transgender persons, persons with disabilities, students, and other socio-economically disadvantaged citizens.

The Chief Electoral Officer assured that SIR is being carried out in accordance with Election Commission guidelines, and their representation would be taken into consideration.

CEO seeks police security for BLOs

C Sudarshan Reddy has requested the Telangana police to provide adequate security to BLOs during the field inspections.

He held a video conference attended by Additional CEO Dr Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, Hyderabad Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Tafseer Iqubal, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner and District Election Officer (DEO) RV Karnan, as well as District Collectors, district election and police officers.

Election officials must share the names and contact details of BLOs and supervisors with respective Station House Officers (SHOs) and vice versa.

District Election Officers should identify sensitive and vulnerable areas within their jurisdictions and alert the concerned police stations. According to him, these meetings will help strengthen coordination between the two departments for a smooth SIR process.