Voter strength in Telangana crosses 3 crore mark again

Hyderabad: Telangana’s voter count has hit a remarkable milestone, soaring to a total of 3 crore registered voters again. Over the course of the last five years, a significant rise of 19 lakh voters has been recorded. Prior to the 2018 general elections, the state had a total of 2.8 crore voters. However, as of January 2023, the Election Commission had projected an increase to 2.99 crore voters.

Of particular significance is the fact that women and youth make up a substantial portion of the state’s electorate. A staggering 71 percent, or 2.12 crore voters, are women and young individuals. The data from the Election Commission also reveals that there are 2.78 lakh voters within the age group of 18 to 19 years.

During the last update of the electoral roll in January, a noteworthy restructuring took place. Approximately 2.72 lakh names were removed from the final list due to various reasons, while an impressive 6.84 lakh new names were successfully registered. The state has established a total of 34,891 polling stations in preparation for upcoming elections, which are expected to be conducted using the revised and finalized voters’ list, set to be announced in October 2023.

With the forthcoming assembly elections on the horizon, the Election Commission is granting citizens an additional opportunity to exercise their voting rights. Specifically, individuals can take advantage of the opportunity to register their names in the electoral rolls or transfer their registration to different constituencies.

Starting from August 21 to September 19, the process of including names in the electoral rolls will be carried out. Following this, objections and applications will be thoroughly reviewed, commencing on September 28. Finally, the ultimate and definitive list of voters will be unveiled on October 4.