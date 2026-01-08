Voters can contact BLOs through ‘Book a Call’ service: Telangana CEO

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sudarshan Reddy has directed all district collectors and election officers to publicise the phone numbers of Booth Level Officers (BLO) on the Election Commission of India Network (ECINET) to promote the “Book-a-Call” facility.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 7, the CEO stated that publicising BLOs phone number will improve voter mapping and verification.

The initiative would enable electors to directly contact their respective BLOs through the ECINET system to correct and validate their details during the ongoing electoral roll revision process, the statement read.

According to the memo, officials were also asked to immediately update any changes in the contact numbers of BLOs on the Electoral Roll Officer’s Network (ERONET) platform. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, along with District Collectors and District Election Officers across the state, has been asked to issue necessary instructions to field staff to ensure the facility is implemented effectively.

Calling the instructions “most important,” the CEO stressed the need for proactive outreach so that voters can easily book calls with BLOs for the verification and correction of their details.

The directive follows earlier communications from the Election Commission of India aimed at improving public access and ensuring greater accuracy of electoral rolls, especially as special intensive revision (SIR) exercises are currently being conducted in several states.