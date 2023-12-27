Hyderabad: VP to arrive at Begumpet Airport; traffic advisory issued

This marks the Vice President's first visit to Hyderabad since his election in 2022.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th December 2023 9:24 am IST
Hyderabad: The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, is scheduled to arrive at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad today. In view of the visit, the Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory.

Traffic will be either stopped or diverted temporarily between 5 pm and 7 pm today for security reasons.

According to the itinerary, the Vice President will arrive at Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport and then proceed to AV College, Gagan Mahal, via PNT Junction, HPS Begumpet, Begumpet Fly Over, Monappa Junction, Katta Maisamma Temple, Ashok Nagar, and Liberty.

Hyderabad traffic police have issued the advisory for the above routes.

This marks the Vice President’s first visit to Hyderabad since his election in 2022.

Earlier, the State Chief Secretary (CS), Santhi Kumari, conducted a review meeting with officials from various departments to assess security arrangements and the necessary bandobast for the VP’s visit.

The CS emphasised the importance of officials adhering to all regulations, both traffic and security, in accordance with the Blue Book, to ensure a smooth and secure visit.

