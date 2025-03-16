Vrindavan monkey snatches Samsung S25 Ultra, trades it for mango drink

Social media users flooded the comments with laughter, sharing similar encounters with Vrindavan’s monkeys.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 16th March 2025 6:24 pm IST
Monkeys in Vrindavan are known for their mischievous antics, often grabbing personal belongings from visitors and only giving them back in exchange for treats. But one particularly clever primate took this playful barter to the next level by holding onto a Samsung S25 Ultra until it secured a mango drink in return.

In a now-viral video, a monkey perched on a balcony clutches a Samsung S25 Ultra, refusing to let go as three men try to negotiate its return.

Their currency? Packs of mango drinks.

Despite their best efforts, the furry felon remains unimpressed—until one of the packs lands close enough. In a split second, the deal is sealed: the monkey snatches the drink, casually returns the phone, and enjoys its well-earned refreshment.

Shared by Instagram user Karthik Rathoud, the clip has left netizens in splits. “Samsung S25 Ultra le gaya Vrindavan ka bandar,” the caption reads, summing up the comical heist.

Netizens react

Social media users flooded the comments with laughter, sharing similar encounters with Vrindavan’s monkeys. Some even joked that these primates have perfected a trade system that might rival Wall Street—steal high, trade smart, and always demand the best snacks.

“It’s just part of their routine,” remarked one Instagram user. Another joked, “At this point, I’m convinced they pretend to be animals on purpose.” A third chimed in, “This monkey clearly understands the barter system!”


