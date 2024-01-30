Wahaj Ali, Ayeza Khan’s drama Mein: Here’s last episode date

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas have been winning hearts worldwide, and ‘Mein’ is no exception. Starring Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan, the show premiered on August 7, 2023, and has kept audiences hooked with its captivating storyline and stellar performances.

Initially praised for its gripping plot, ‘Mein’ faced a bit of criticism as the story seemed to drag, airing only once a week on Mondays. Responding to mixed reactions, the makers decided to spice things up by shifting to a twice-a-week schedule, now airing on both Mondays and Tuesdays starting January 1.

Now, as the drama is set to approach its climax. Yes, you read that right! The last episode is likely to air on February 5. The recent release of the 31st episode’s promo on YouTube, titled ‘Last Second Episode,’ hints at an intense penultimate episode, with the 32nd episode marking the final episode next week.

Directed by Badar Mehboob and penned by Zanjbeel Asim Shah, ‘Mein’ explores the lives of two young upper-class characters, Wahaj as Zaid and Ayeza as Mubashira. Despite taking pride in their individuality, family pressures have left them both unlucky in love, intertwining their destinies in a compelling narrative.