Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi’s Tere Bin 2: Update on cancellation news

The team officially announced the sequel of the show 'Tere Bin Season 2' in December 2024

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th June 2024 12:38 pm IST
Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi's Tere Bin 2: Update on cancellation news
Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali from Tere Bin (Instagram)

Islamabad: Geo TV’s hit drama ‘Tere Bin’ achieved massive global success, amassing over 3 billion views on YouTube. In December 2024, the team officially announced the sequel ‘Tere Bin Season 2’ with pictures of stars Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi. However, fans were disappointed as they had hoped for a teaser or trailer.

Since the announcement, there have been no further updates. Wahaj Ali is currently busy shooting a new drama with Maya Ali, while Yumna Zaidi’s show ‘Gentleman’ is airing on Green Entertainment, with another project lined up on Hum TV with Usama Khan.

This lack of news led to speculation and concerns about the cancellation of the second season.

MS Education Academy

Abdullah Kadwani Reacts To Tere Bin 2 Cancellation Rumours

Addressing these rumours, Abdullah Kadwani of 7th Sky Entertainment told Diva Magazine, “Tere Bin 2 is very much alive, cancellation is a hoax.” This reassurance has excited fans once again.

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali also debunked the rumours by sharing Abdullah Kadwani’s statement on their Instagram stories.

Are you excited to watch Tere Bin 2? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th June 2024 12:38 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button