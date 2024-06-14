Islamabad: Geo TV’s hit drama ‘Tere Bin’ achieved massive global success, amassing over 3 billion views on YouTube. In December 2024, the team officially announced the sequel ‘Tere Bin Season 2’ with pictures of stars Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi. However, fans were disappointed as they had hoped for a teaser or trailer.

Since the announcement, there have been no further updates. Wahaj Ali is currently busy shooting a new drama with Maya Ali, while Yumna Zaidi’s show ‘Gentleman’ is airing on Green Entertainment, with another project lined up on Hum TV with Usama Khan.

This lack of news led to speculation and concerns about the cancellation of the second season.

Abdullah Kadwani Reacts To Tere Bin 2 Cancellation Rumours

Addressing these rumours, Abdullah Kadwani of 7th Sky Entertainment told Diva Magazine, “Tere Bin 2 is very much alive, cancellation is a hoax.” This reassurance has excited fans once again.

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali also debunked the rumours by sharing Abdullah Kadwani’s statement on their Instagram stories.

Are you excited to watch Tere Bin 2?