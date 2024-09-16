Wahaj Ali’s new drama Sunn Mere Dil: Expected premiere date

Islamabad: Fans across India and Pakistan are eagerly anticipating the premiere of the highly anticipated drama serial Sunn Mere Dil, starring Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali. Recent releases, including the first looks and a glimpse of song “Dilbara,” have only heightened the excitement surrounding the show.

Sunn Mere Dil is expected to replace the popular drama Bayhadh, which aired its final episode just three days ago. The show is likely to air during the prime time slot of either 8 pm or 9 pm on YouTube, with its official schedule yet to be confirmed by the channel.

Industry insiders suggest that the new drama serial may premiere by the end of September or the first week of October. The official teaser, released by Geo TV, has already generated significant buzz.

More About The Drama And Cast

In this drama, Maya Ali will portray Sadaf, while Wahaj Ali will take on the role of Bilal Abdullah.

Sunn Mere Dil boasts a star-studded cast, including Amar Khan, Hira Mani, Usama Khan, Saba Hameed, Shavir Kadwani, alongside Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali. Written by renowned Pakistani writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar and directed by Haseeb Hassan—known for his work on Alif and Jannat SE Aagay—Sunn Mere Dil promises to deliver compelling storytelling.

The series is produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment Productions.