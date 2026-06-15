Waiter held for stealing bikes in Hyderabad, 10 vehicles seized

Hyderabad: Police arrested a habitual vehicle thief and recovered 10 two-wheelers allegedly stolen across Hyderabad and neighbouring districts.

The Rajendranagar Police, in coordination with the Task Force, arrested Govindappa Kudige Sunil alias Kattapa during a vehicle-checking drive at Aramghar X Roads on Saturday, June 13.

Police learnt that the accused is a waiter and hails from Coorg district in Karnataka.

Police also found bike theft cases registered at Rajendranagar, Rajapur, Abdullapurmet, Bandlaguda, Santosh Nagar, Attapur, Narsingi, Hayathnagar, Osmania University and Asif Nagar police stations.

The arrest was made based on a complaint by N Venkataiah, who reported that his Honda Activa was stolen in Don Bosco School at Bandlaguda Jagir.

The accused has been sent to judicial remand.