Waiter held for stealing bikes in Hyderabad, 10 vehicles seized

The accused is a waiter at a hotel in Kollur. He hails from Coorg district in Karnataka.

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Hyderabad: Police arrested a habitual vehicle thief and recovered 10 two-wheelers allegedly stolen across Hyderabad and neighbouring districts.

The Rajendranagar Police, in coordination with the Task Force, arrested Govindappa Kudige Sunil alias Kattapa during a vehicle-checking drive at Aramghar X Roads on Saturday, June 13.

Police learnt that the accused is a waiter and hails from Coorg district in Karnataka.

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Police also found bike theft cases registered at Rajendranagar, Rajapur, Abdullapurmet, Bandlaguda, Santosh Nagar, Attapur, Narsingi, Hayathnagar, Osmania University and Asif Nagar police stations.

The arrest was made based on a complaint by N Venkataiah, who reported that his Honda Activa was stolen in Don Bosco School at Bandlaguda Jagir.

The accused has been sent to judicial remand.

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