Walkers concerned over ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations at Public Garden

Hyderabad: As preparations are in full swing for Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at the Public Garden in Hyderabad, morning walkers have raised concerns over the environmental effect of the programme.

People who are regular visitors to the Public Garden demand that the government should look for alternatives to conduct the function.

Hyderabad Liberation Day

In March 2024, the Union government announced that it will celebrate September 17 every year as ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’. In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said Hyderabad did not get independence for 13 months after India’s independence on August 15, 1947, and was under the rule of the Nizams.

The region was liberated from Nizam’s rule on September 17, 1948, after police action, namely ‘Operation Polo’.

“Whereas, there has been a demand from the people of the region that 17th September may be celebrated as Hyderabad Liberation Day.

“Now in order to remember the martyrs who liberated Hyderabad and to infuse the flame of patriotism in the minds of youth, the Government of India decided to celebrate 17th day of September every year as ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’,” the notification read.

On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state, which was under the rule of the Nizams, was annexed into the Union of India following military action, initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Preparations at Public Garden

Preparations for Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at the Public Garden are underway, with iron pillars being erected in the central law and the staircase being readied for the stage. The morning walkers said that they are being barred from entering the central lawn.

Most walkers come to the garden from places including Attapur, Charminar, Himayanagar, Narayanguda, Abids, King Koti, Begum Bazaar, Nampally, and other areas.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Hyderabad-based activist Abid Ali said, “The liberation day function is being celebrated in the Central lawn, which is spread over 3-4 acres. It is too small for the the programme to be held.”

He said that the government is preparing for the function by erecting pillars on which tents will be put. “This require digging of the lawn, which impacts the beauty of the garden. It also disturbs the visitors who come there to relax,” Ali added.

The digging has led to the formation of pits where water is being accumulated. The walkers urge the government to conduct the programme in alternative places like the Parade Ground in Secunderabad, LB Stadium or Gachibowli Stadium.

“Why should the function be held at the Public Garden only?. such preparation also lead to pollution as large vehicles keep entering the space,” he remarked.

Mir Mukarram Ali, a regular walker at the garden, said, “After the function too, the tents remain in place for quite some time. This is coupled with the litter caused by attendees after having refreshment during the function.”

The walkers further expressed anguish that funds for the restoration of the Public Garden are not being released. Initially, when the complaint was raised, the function was shifted to the Parade grounds in Secunderabad. However, when the High Court intervened, the programme was cancelled at the Parade Ground too.

Sadanand Allam, a regular walker at the Public Garden, said, “There is a programme which will be held on September 17. Why is it necessary to conduct the programme at the Public Garde? Several people visit the garden early in the morning for exercise and fresh air. Now, the central lawn is being used for the programme, and it is being damaged. It takes a week or 10 days to restore the lawn.”

The walkers stressed that the event can be conducted at the Parade Ground, which can accommodate a large number of people. “The government must think of an alternative place for the programme. Most walkers come to the Public Garden from faraway localities,” he remarked.

The walker further added that the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations have been held in the Central lawn of the Public Garden since the formation of Telangana in 2014.