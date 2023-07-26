Walkthrough Abdu Rozik’s luxurious London home

Mumbai: Tajikistani singing sensation Abdu Rozik has wowed fans with a captivating video of his opulent two-story London home. Because of his soulful music and engaging personality, the reality TV star who won hearts on Bigg Boss 16 has amassed a massive fanbase of 8.3 million. Let’s take a virtual tour of his opulent mansion and discover the allure of his home sweet home.

Step Inside the cosy Living area

Abdu Rozik invites viewers into his inviting living room, where he is seen comfortably lounging on a beige-coloured sofa, sipping a refreshing Coke. The well-appointed space features textured wallpaper, an abstract painting, and plush cushions, all of which contribute to a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

A Royal Dining Room

The dining room, which is adjacent to the living room, exudes elegance and grandeur. A large dining table with ten chairs takes centre stage, beautifully complemented by a magnificent white chandelier. The beige chairs and tasteful decoration, which includes small potted plants, add a touch of sophistication to the room. Large windows let in natural light, making the space feel light and airy.

Exploring Underground Treasures

Abdu takes us on a journey through a captivating underground stairway to discover some of London’s hidden gems. The tour begins with a glimpse of his personal gym, where he works hard to stay fit and healthy. Following that, he shares his favourite place for relaxation and rejuvenation: a sauna-cum-thermal room. Abdu says he frequently practises aura cleansing and deep breathing here after his energising workout.

Swim and Relax: Abdu’s In-House Retreat

The anticipation grows as Abdu leads us to the heart of his home, which includes a luxurious in-house swimming pool and a cosy Jacuzzi. He admits, clearly delighted, that this is his absolute favourite part of the house. The tranquil and opulent setting provides the ideal escape from the outside world, allowing Abdu to unwind and recharge.

Cosy Bedroom

The tour concludes with a peek inside Abdu Rozik’s serene bedroom. The room has a plush bed with crisp white bedsheets and three fluffy pillows that exude comfort and tranquilly. Wooden accents, such as a large brown headrest, add a rustic touch.

Decorative items and tastefully placed artefacts add to the room’s beauty, and the floor is graced by a large, plush carpet. Abdu’s mirrored cabinet adds a touch of sophistication to the enchanting bedroom setting.