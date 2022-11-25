Walkthrough Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Rs 8cr farmhouse

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities spend their hard-earned moolah on expensive cars and properties to experience a luxurious life. One such couple who has been in the news for their lavish lifestyle and properties is actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

The power couple, who is supremely successful in their respective professions, have built a strong property portfolio which includes, an apartment in Mumbai, a bungalow in Delhi and a farmhouse in Alibaug.

Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Alibaug Villa

In this article, we bring you the details of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s lavish Alibaug holiday home which is currently the topic of the town. Reportedly, it is spread over 8 acres and is worth around Rs 13cr. The interiors are done by Sussanne Khan.

Virat and Anushka bought this property in Alibaug to escape from the city’s hustle-bustle. The couple had even spent most of their time during the pandemic in 2020.

Going by the interiors, it seems like both of them really are into visual aesthetics. The monochromatic rustic wood elements, sharp finishes interspersed with textures and prints add an element of chic playfulness. The 4 chandeliers in the living room intensify the overall beauty of the place and their love for the white color is noteworthy. There is a lawn area with a garden all overall the place which has a view of the swimming pool.

Here are a few pictures and videos of the beautiful villa.