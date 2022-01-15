Walkthrough Bharti Singh’s spacious farmhouse [Video]

Mumbai: Bharti Singh is one of the most loved comics in the industry. In her nearly 12 years of career, Bharti has been part of numerous successful television shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus Ke SuperStars, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Gangs of Haseepur, and others.

Audience love her comic style and she even earned the title of ‘Comedy Queen’ of India. Reportedly, her net worth is nearly Rs 25 crores. Bharti got married her longtime beau Harsh Limbaachiya in Goa on December 3 in 2017 after dating for almost 7 years. The couple is now expecting a child soon.

The soon-to-be parents are currently away from their busy city life amid COVID-19 surge and are spending some quality time at their farmhouse. Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa made a vlog and gave a glimpse into their stay at the cosy farmhouse. In a video shared on their YouTube channel ‘Life Of Limbachiyaas‘, we got an inside view of the place which has a swimming pool, an outdoor wire grill, a huge hall with wooden flooring and many such amenities.

The 12-minute video also shows their adorable banter which will definitely leave you smiling. Bharti Singh’s one liners such as — “Har chamakti cheez sona nahi hoti aur har khansi corona nahi hoti (everything that glitters is not gold, and every cough is not corona)” is unmissable. Check out the video below: