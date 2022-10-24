Walkthrough Katrina Kaif’s lavish terrace by Gauri Khan [Video]

Mumbai: Power-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal moved into their new home after getting married last year. Their ultra-luxurious 4-BHK nest is located in Juhu, a posh locality in the suburbs of Mumbai. Going by the glimpses shared by Kat and Vicky on their social media, we can say that their sea-facing abode is full of love, light and warmth, which offers a gorgeous view of the Arabian Sea.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got a new terrace makeover by none other than Gauri Khan who is known for weaving the magic with her blend of opulent, contemporary, and individualistic designs.

The Bang Bang actress features on the latest episode of Gauri’s new show ‘Dream Homes with Gauri Khan’. A clip from the episode has been shared on Mirchi Plus’ YouTube page and it show Katrina Kaif opening the door to her terrace and being surprised as soon as she steps in. “Oh wow! This is just beautiful,” Katrina can be heard saying.

From beautiful plants, lamps, seating areas to the lights, Katrina’s new terrace space is all things classy. The description of the episode on the YouTube reads, “Gauri Khan never fails to impress. Here, she did it again by transforming Katrina’s boring terrace into a cozy and cute hangout space.” Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. The film is slated to hit the screens on November 4. Apart from this, she also has Jee Le Zara and Tiger 3 in her kitty.